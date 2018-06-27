'Oumuamua, the mysterious visitor from outside the solar system, is a comet after all

The scientists found that ‘Oumuamua’s path could not be explained entirely by the gravitational tug of the sun, the planets, the moon, Pluto or any of the 16 largest asteroids in the main belt that lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. They ruled out several possible explanations, including the pressure from sunlight, the thrust generated from emitting thermal energy (known as the Yarkovsky effect), friction or drag-like effects or even sudden collisions. They also ruled out the idea that this object was highly magnetized and thus influenced by the solar wind, or that it was fragmented and made out of multiple bodies, which would have theoretically altered its trajectory.