Tackle football before age 12 could result in earlier CTE symptoms, new study finds

The study results were not impacted by the level of play and included those who had played football in high school, college and professionally. Researchers found that even the former players who were not diagnosed with CTE experienced an earlier onset of behavioral and cognitive impairments the earlier they took up the sport, "suggesting that the relationship between younger [age of first exposure] to tackle football and longterm neurobehavioral disturbances may not be specific to CTE," the study says.