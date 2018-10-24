Single-dose flu pill wins FDA approval ahead of winter season

“A new antiviral against flu is of course welcome and is, at first blush, very attractive because it’s one dose,’’ said William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville. “However, there are a couple of cautions, namely resistance seems to develop fairly readily, and the drug seems not to be as effective against influenza B strains,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, where he sits on an immunization practices advisory panel.