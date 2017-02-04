NFL: Tomlinson and Warner headline seven-man Hall of Fame class

Kurt Warner, a quarterback who led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl title and won two NFL most-valuable-player awards, and LaDainian Tomlinson, a record-setting running back for the San Diego Chargers who won an NFL MVP award, were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Warner and Tomlinson are part of a seven-member Hall-of-Fame class that also includes kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Jason Taylor.

Warner played for the Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals during a 12-year career. He was the most valuable player of Super Bowl XXXIV, a 23-16 Rams’ victory over Tennessee.

He also led the Rams to Super Bowl XXXVI in the 2001 season, and the Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII in the 2008 season.

“I just want to say thanks to all the Rams fans,” Warner said in a video posted to Twitter. “Rams fans in St. Louis, in L.A. You guys have supported me unconditionally for so many years, even when I wasn’t playing for the Rams.

“You guys have meant so much to me and my family and my career. Can’t say thanks enough, and I’m happy to represent you all in the hall of fame.”

Warner played in college at Northern Iowa. The Green Bay Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1994 but Warner did not make the team. He worked in a grocery store and played in the Arena Football League before the Rams signed him in 1998.

He became the starter after Trent Green suffered a knee injury during the 1999 exhibition season and was the triggerman for teams known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.” He was also a Hall of Fame finalist in 2015 and 2016.

“Kurt Warner will always be remembered as one of the NFL's most outstanding quarterbacks,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “His journey from working the aisles of a grocery store to winning two NFL MVP awards serves as a reminder to never stop pursing your dreams.

“The Rams enjoyed an incredible run, which included our first Super Bowl title, in large part to his leadership and toughness. Off the field, he and his wife, Brenda, devoted their lives to serving others, and thousands continue to benefit from their outreach initiatives. For these reasons and many more, we congratulate Kurt and his family on this ultimate honor.”

Tomlinson played nine seasons for the Chargers and two for the New York Jets. He was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Tomlinson played in college at Texas Christian and the fifth pick in the 2001 draft. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first eight seasons.

In 2006, Tomlinson rushed for a career-best 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns and was the league MVP. He repeated as the NFL’s rushing leader in 2007, running for 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He finished with 13,864 yards rushing and 145 touchdowns.

“I couldn’t be happier for LT, his family and all Chargers fans who witnessed his amazing career,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement on the team’s website. “Obviously I had the pleasure of knowing LT and seeing him grow into one of the greatest running backs ever to the play the game.

“It was never a doubt in my mind that he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This is the pinnacle for every NFL career, and I’m so excited for him, LaTorsha and their entire family. We are unbelievably proud and honored that LT earned this highest recognition as a member of the Chargers family.”

NFL awards

Matt Ryan and the Dallas Cowboys were big winners Saturday night.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback was voted the Associated Press 2016 NFL's most valuable player and top offensive player. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took offensive rookie of the year and Jason Garrett was selected coach of the year by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

On the eve of the Super Bowl in which he will face off with two-time league MVP Tom Brady, who finished second in this year's balloting, Ryan easily outdistanced Brady, 25-10, for MVP. He beat Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers 15 1/2 to 11 for Offensive Player of the Year.

Ryan, of course, was not on hand at the “NFL Honors” TV show.

Garrett drew 25 votes for best coach, beating out New England's Bill Belichick (14).

--Associated Press

Take a seat

Tickets on the secondary market for Super Bowl LI have sold in the range of $1,500 to $15,432, according to StubHub.

That’s an uptick on the low end from a year ago, when Denver played Carolina, and the tickets ranged from $1,040 to $23,913. However, the average ticket price for this year’s marquee game is down 15% overall from Super Bowl 50.

The hottest ticket in Houston other than the game? That was the DirecTV NOW party on Saturday night, featuring singer Taylor Swift.

--Associated Press

