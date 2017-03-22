Wyclef Jean mistakenly detained in suspected robbery in Los Angeles

The musician Wyclef Jean says he was mistakenly detained by police as a robbery suspect in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

According to reports from KTLA, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near the Hustler Store on the Sunset Strip. Deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call that several victims had been robbed and pistol-whipped by a man the victims described as black, wearing a red bandanna and dark-colored sweatshirt, who left the scene in a gold or tan sedan.

Police found a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over. A woman, followed by Jean, exited the car, and Jean was detained and handcuffed.

Jean later posted several tweets about the incident, including a video of him in handcuffs beside the patrol car.

”They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person.... I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent,” he tweeted.

He also wrote that the incident was “another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?”

Jean was later released, and deputies arrested another man near the area.

