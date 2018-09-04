New season means new faces, new records and NFL anniversaries. Let's catch up

Among the aspects of the NFL that have made the game so popular is the notion that, unlike some leagues, virtually every team has a legitimate chance of winning the Super Bowl in a given year. The margin between good teams and so-so teams is pretty thin, and luck is a big factor. For instance, since the 12-team playoff format was adopted in 1990, at least four teams have made the postseason that hadn't the year before. Eight teams that missed the playoffs in 2016 made them a year later: the Rams, Buffalo, Carolina, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Tennessee. The Eagles joined the 2009 New Orleans Saints as the only teams since 2003 to go from last to first in a season and win the Super Bowl. Jacksonville came within one win of making it an all-worst-to-first Super Bowl, but the resurrected Jaguars lost to New England in the AFC title game.