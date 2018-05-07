Community: Award program raises funds for awareness about domestic violence

Carol Ann Burton is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist who practiced from 1988 to 2005 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Glendale Adventist and Glendale Memorial. She is an associate professor at Keck USC Medical School. She has served on the YWCA Glendale board of directors and is a member of Soroptimist International of Glendale and the Philanthropic Educational Organization, which both support education for women.