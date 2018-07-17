Community: Canyon Grille at DeBell is popular venue for summer reunions

High school reunion planners have discovered a real gem in town to have their annual parties.
So, several classes will trek up the hill this summer to the Canyon Grille at DeBell Municipal Golf Course.
My class, Burbank High 1973, had its 45th reunion there this past weekend, and it did not disappoint.
The food was good, the views of the golf course were spectacular, and we were just steps away from the Starlight Bowl, where we received our diplomas, which added to the nostalgia.
Super sleuth Rich Morrison spent hours on the computer updating our address list.
Also serving on the committee were Mary Ann “Pulver” Luckinbill, Patti “Reilly” Roux, senior class president Chuck Martin, Darrell Taylor, Rick Mathewson and yours truly.
The most popular men in the room were Dave Kemp and Larry Auzene, whose careers included coaching football and other sports as well as teaching science and drivers’ training.
Kemp later served on the school board for 14 years.
Another former school board member attending was Pete McGrath. His son, Bob McGrath, is a classmate and served as Associated Student Body president the fall semester.
He now lives in New York City and directs off-Broadway productions.
Our senior year, the drama department produced the musical “Oklahoma.” Two of the stars attending the reunion were Mike Putini and Marol Butcher.
Representing the music department, Sam Kriger is now a music director for Lynda Carter and Michael Feinstein.
Also enjoying musical successes are Brazilian jazz fusion artist Eric Byak and Vic Grady, who owns a music school in Lancaster.
Another classmate attending was former Dodger photographer Mark Malone.
Football team members included retired Burbank paramedic Bruce Smentek, Mick Flavin, Kirk Roberts, Frank Baldino, Dave Decker, Scott Hunter and Mike Ballard. They led the Bulldogs to winning the Foothill League championship during the 1972 season.
From the cheer squad was song leader Kathy “Kosteva” Meyer, yell leader Susie “Pastula” Fiore and bulldog walker Lyn “Franzle” Urubek.
And the classmate coming the furthest was exchange student Tom Cool — all the way from Holland.