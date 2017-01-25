Providence hospitals give to 17 Valley nonprofits

Three of Providence Health & Services' hospitals granted more than $365,000 to 17 nonprofits in the San Fernando Valley to help the groups assist the homeless, disabled and low-income families.

Sister Nancy Jurecki, chief mission integration officer of Providence hospital group, said she did not consider the grant money given by Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills as a donation, but rather "an investment" in the community.

There were several Burbank nonprofits that received funds, including BCR "a place to grow," the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, Family Promise of the Verdugos, Family Service Agency of Burbank and Providence High School.

Among the other recipients from the Mother Joseph Fund Grant were A Better Living Permanent Housing & Supportive Services in North Hills, the Chagas Program of the Olive View-UCLA Education and Research Institute, MEND in Pacoima and ONEgeneration in Van Nuys.

Julie Larsen, executive director of BCR, said she was grateful that Providence recognized her organization, which helps those with developmental disabilities.

She said the money will be used to expand the organization's scholarship program for the YMCA classes it offers to its clients.

"The classes help with their health, their self-esteem and some of their behaviors and issues," Larsen said. "It's a win-win for us."

Albert Hernandez, executive director of Family Promise of the Verdugos, said it was an honor to be among many organizations that have been giving back to their respective communities for years.

Though his nonprofit has been around for about seven years, Hernandez said that it was the weight of his and other nonprofits' contributions to Burbank, Glendale and North Hollywood that made them stand out and be recognized by Providence as a good member of the community.

The grant money Family Promise received will be used for supportive services, such as giving families transportation to job interviews, bus tokens to get to work or clothing for the workplace.

"It's about getting all the obstacles out of the way of our families so that they can be successful," Hernandez said. "Our goals are housing and employment and making sure their kids go to school. They won't have any obstacles to overcome with the funds that we are getting. We're very excited about it."

