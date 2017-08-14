On the Town: Doggie Splash proves to be cool event for pooches and their owners

The city of Burbank has a tradition that on the last day of the summer season at McCambridge Recreation Center, the pool is open to the city’s canine residents.

That day, appropriately falling right smack in the middle of the dog days of August, was this past Sunday.

Billed as the annual Doggie Splash, this dog-day afternoon gives local pups the chance to cool off and doggie paddle under the watchful eyes of city lifeguards.

“This event began six years ago,” said Diego Cevallos, who serves as the city’s aquatic program coordinator. “It was started by a supervisor who was a big dog lover, and, because Burbank is a real pet community, it was a natural fit for us and has become very popular — something people really look forward to.”

Throughout the afternoon, more than 50 pooches — from golden labs who boldly dove in after tennis balls to tiny terriers who waded into the water with a bit more trepidation — provided their human companions with quite a show.

Among the dog lovers who came out for Sunday’s pooch-meets-pool event were Christian and Deana Alvarez, accompanied by their French bulldog Pablo.

“He’s just 8 months old and this is his first time to go swimming.” said Deana Alvarez. “So we’re interested to see how he does.”

While Pablo was preparing to get his paws wet for the first time, other pups who were clearly used to the water, including Debbi Waldmann’s golden retriever Kalli were enthusiastically showing the newbies how it’s done by fetching balls.

Cavallos was joined by senior lifeguard Tracy Servantes, who took the lead in putting on Sunday’s event, to remind Burbankers that while the McCambridge pool is now closed, the pool at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility is still open.

Along with regularly scheduled classes and swim times, the Verdugo pool will be the site of the annual Rock-a-Hula end-of-summer bash for adults 55 years old and older.

This popular no-charge event will take place at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 and will include food, music, dancing, swimming and a hula contest.

The pool will also host a summer finale Family Night beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. For the regular recreational swim fee, Burbankers of all ages can enjoy a special night swim.

The Verdugo Aquatic Facility is located at 3201 W. Verdugo Ave.

For more information, visit burbankca.gov/aquatics or call (818) 238-5391.

