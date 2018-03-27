On the Town: Chamber of commerce wrangles western theme for this year’s gala

While starched shirts and blouses, pinstriped ties and tailored suits may be the standard sartorial selections for members of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, those fashion norms were discarded for Stetsons, neck scarves, boots, denim and more denim as local business leaders moseyed over to the Calamigos Equestrian Center for their annual gala this past Friday evening.
Staged under the theme "Saddle Up," close to 300 representatives of the Burbank business community were welcomed to the western-themed evening by the organization's board chairwoman Gema Sanchez, chief executive Tom Flavin and event chairwoman Vickie Beckett.
The event, which serves as the chamber's premier annual fundraiser, also recognizes local businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions to both the business advocacy organization and the community.
This year's gala saw chiropractor Michael Williams' practice honored as the Small Business of the Year.
IKEA, represented by local store manager Jeff O'Shaughnessy, the company's loyalty manager Mary Ann Barroso-Castanon and community and interior design manager Rachael Miller were lauded as the Community Partner of the Year.
A trio of longtime chamber Gold Star Ambassadors, Don Baldaseroni, Nancy Serpa and Jeanne Vlazny, were recognized as the 2018 Volunteers of the Year.
"These honorees deserve our recognition for their contributions to the community," Sanchez said. "They uphold our mission as the leading public-policy advocate for business to promote economic growth, to be a strategic partner in initiatives that enhance and preserve the quality of life in the Burbank community and to provide valued services to our members."
Among the notables who attended the gala, which was sponsored by 23 Burbank businesses led by the Cusumano Real Estate Group and the Walt Disney Co., were state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), Vice Mayor Emily Gable-Luddy, City Council members Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos and Sharon Springer, chamber of commerce staff members Chris Hunter and Christina Ellixson, event committee member Darin Chase, and chamber ambassadors Nari Abramyan, Cheryl Fox, Simon Lutterbie, Patricia Nelson, Michael Nicosia, Ramona Raymer, Mike Thomas, Karen Volpei-Gussow and Romik Yaghoobimasihi.
Established in 1921, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce represents nearly 1,000 member businesses with more than 33,000 employees.
