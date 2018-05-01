On the Town: La Providencia Guild goes country to rustle up funds for children’s hospital

Bedecked in jewels and jeans, more than 200 members and supporters of the La Providencia Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles were out in force to support the pediatric medical facility at their spring social this past week.
Presented under the theme "Denim & Diamonds," the Calamigos Equestrian Center proved to be the perfect venue for the western-themed event.
Welcomed by Glenda Jones, guild president, and the event's chairwoman, Patricia Taylor, attendees, including Burbank City Councilman Bob Frutos and his wife, Laura, enjoyed an outdoor sunset cocktail party that served as a prelude to the evening's dinner and entertainment.
Chartered in 1947, the La Providencia Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, or CHLA, is a part of the 37-member, all-volunteer force of 3,000 men and women who serve as associates and affiliates committed to raising funds for capital-improvement projects, equipment and the vital services offered by the hospital.
Serving as the local arm of support for CHLA, the Burbank-based La Providencia Guild raises funds through the numerous events it holds on an annual basis, and the daily offerings of gifts, furniture, household goods, clothing and other items it makes available at the CHLA thrift shop located on Burbank Boulevard.
Managed by guild volunteers, all proceeds generated by the newly refurbished shop benefit the work of CHLA, and specifically, the hospital's division of rehabilitative medicine, which offers a full-spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services that help children with a wide range of disorders regain as much function as possible while achieving a sense of independence and well-being.
The women of La Prov have also worked to benefit the hospital's bone and soft-tissue tumors program that cares for more children than any other pediatric hospital west of the Mississippi River.
They treat both benign and malignant tumors, with the goal of using minimally invasive techniques and providing leading-edge technology and comprehensive treatment for patients with cancerous tumors that includes chemotherapy and surgery, as well as support from social workers, therapists and child-life specialists.
Among those in attendance at this year's spring social were the guild's executive board members DeeDee Rowlands, Nancy Wiggins, Lorelei Kelley, Ann O'Donnell-Gardner, Joan Chandler and Sue Meckley.
Other guild members who were out in support of the cause included Lisa Birch Murray, Laureen Endoso, Beth Bowles, Cynthia Faust, Teresa Garcia, Shanna Warren, Vicki Margolin, Malena Tappan, Sue Ann Gordon, Sandra Kelley, Donna Sagona Salant, Doris Palmer, Judy Pierce and Veronica Chavoor.
The Children's Hospital Los Angeles Thrift Shop, located at 3301 Burbank Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Volunteers sell and accept donations of good-conditioned household items, men's, women's and children's clothes as well as accessories, jewelry, toys, collectibles and furniture.
For more information about the guild's work, its thrift shop, upcoming fundraising events or to become a member, visit laprovidenciaguild.org.
