On the Town: ‘Manecdotes’ celebrates fathers and the roles they play in people’s lives

“He told me that was how his father had acted, and he thought that was the role the father was supposed to play with his family,” Weerts said. “He said that, as the years have gone by, he has thought about that a lot, felt bad for the way he acted, and asked for my forgiveness. My daughter’s eyes expressed her disbelief in what was going on, but it was a great gift to me — his gift of an apology and my acceptance of it.”