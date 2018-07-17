On the Town: Starlight Bowl gears up to pay tribute to famous bands, singers

This December, Fleetwood Mac will perform in Los Angeles. If you plan on going to see them, be prepared to shell out between $100 and $600 for a ticket.
As for seeing Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform live, sadly that opportunity ended with the death of Petty last October.
While exorbitant ticket prices and the passing of a legend into rock ‘n’ roll heaven preclude many fans from ever getting to see their favorite musicians in person, this year’s summer concert lineup at the Starlight Bowl offers the next best thing by offering a slate of tribute bands.
For less than what you would pay for one ticket to see Fleetwood Mac at the Forum, you can purchase four adult tickets and parking at the Starlight Bowl and get to see a far-more-than-reasonable facsimile of some of the biggest names in music.
Kicking off the series this past Saturday, Starlight Bowl-goers enjoyed an evening with the PettyBreakers featuring Ozzie Mancinelli, and Mirage — Visions of Fleetwood Mac, with Michelle Tyler in the role of Stevie Nicks.
Among the notables who enjoyed the evening of picnicking and music under the stars were Burbank park board members Carolyn Jackson, Barry Gussow and Janice Lowers, former City Treasurer Donna Anderson, and Burbank Arts for All board members Karen Volpei-Gussow and Suzanne Weerts.
The 2018 Starlight Bowl season will run through Aug. 19.
This coming Saturday, the amphitheater will host one of the venue’s perennial favorites, the Fab Four, who pay tribute to the Beatles from their early days on through the solo careers of Messrs. McCartney, Lennon, Starr and Harrison.
On July 28, the band One More From the Road will give concert-goers the closest thing to seeing Lynyrd Skynyrd, while Fortunate Son will perform the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Breaking from the tribute band theme of this year’s season for one show, the Starlight will also present the real deal as Berlin and Terri Nunn will take the stage on July 30.
The Aug. 4 concert will feature Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, a five-piece band dedicated to presenting a simulation of Heart, and Best Shot — the Benatar Experience, featuring Khristina Kay, widely renowned as the ultimate tribute to Pat Benatar.
In mid-August, the bowl will welcome Uptown Funk, a group of musicians and performers that recreate a complete Bruno Mars concert on the second Saturday of the month.
The season will then wrap up with a special engagement on Aug. 18 and 19 that will feature Thomas Anders of Modern Talking.
Presented by the city of Burbank’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, this year’s summer series is being staged under the direction of staff members Erin Barrows and Paul Paolone.
For more information and to purchance tickets, visit starlightbowl.com or call (818) 238-5300.