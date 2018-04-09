On the Town: Burbank Temporary Aid Center hosts western-themed event

With just weeks to go in his mayoral term, Will Rogers was lauded for his service and presented with the Top Award of Citizenship by the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, or BTAC, during its western-themed 15th annual fundraising gala held at the Castaway restaurant this past Friday.
The award, voted on and presented annually by BTAC's board of directors to individuals or a company that has shown the highest level of commitment to community service, was also bestowed upon the Burbank Assn. of Realtors represented by the organization's executive director Cherrita Smith, president Courtney Korb of the Brad Korb Real Estate Group and past president Christopher Rizzotti of RE/MAX.
The Burbank Assn. of Realtors Community Services Foundation, which provides assistance to many local nonprofits and community causes, has been a longstanding supporter of BTAC and holds annual food drives to help keep its pantry filled.
"Tonight, these distinguished honorees join an impressive list of previous recipients," said Nancy Gams Korb, a BTAC board member who chaired last week's event. "They are now a part of BTAC's legacy."
Rogers, who revealed he is fighting stage 4 liver cancer during a press conference in September 2017, was a former Times Community News and Burbank Leader columnist. He was elected to the City Council in 2015, and selected to serve as mayor in May 2017 by his council colleagues.
Prior to his election, Rogers served as a BTAC board member who, according to the nonprofit's executive director, Barbara Howell, brought a welcomed curiosity and energy to the overseeing body.
"If Will said he would do something, it was done, and done well," Howell said.
Fellow board member Michael Walbrecht of Warner Bros. also applauded Roger's work with the organization.
"Will was the conscience of BTAC," Walbrecht said. "He was always asking the difficult questions and pointing the organization toward the best path for our clients."
This annual event is always well-attended by local dignitaries and notables. Among those who came out to support the work of BTAC and the evening's honorees were state Sen. Anthony Portantino, state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, Vice Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, City Council members Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos and Sharon Springer, former Mayors Mary Lou Howard and Bill Wiggins as well as former city manager Robert "Bud" Ovrom.
Others who made the event a success by their work or presence included Barry Gussow who served as the evening's emcee, BTAC board members Glenn Bales, Dee Call, Kimberley Clark, Darryl Forbes, Maddy Horne, Roger Koll, Linda Noel, Alyson Westfall and Vicki Williams, and gala committee members Cynthia Alcanter, Andrea Alejandre, Sally Burford, Rebecca Devereaux, Houda Dhifallah, Jessa Freemyer, Ann Manners, Pam Rappel, Christelle Valencia, Lauri Veverka, Libby Vice and Shannon Wong.
Funds raised at the gala will help the organization, which serves more than 9,000 Burbank residents each year who are homeless or seeking assistance to avoid homelessness by providing food, hygiene kits, utility bill and rent assistance, case management support, showers and laundry facilities.
DAVID LAURELL may be reached by email at dlaurell@aol.com or (818) 563-1007.