On the Town: Event takes on 1920s flapper theme to raise funds for hospital

Living up to their theme, "Puttin' on the Ritz," the women of the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild did just that as they donned 1920s flapper attire and convened, 300-plus strong, for their 2018 fashion show and luncheon held at the Sheraton Universal Hotel last week.
Chaired by Kathleen Marsden, the assemblage was welcomed by Julie McArdle, guild president, who lauded members and guests for their work and financial support that will benefit the Cusumano Family Neuroscience Outpatient Center and the funding of the recently established "Minutes Matter" campaign, whose goal is to see the construction of new emergency and urgent care facilities.
"Working in conjunction with the residents of Burbank and Toluca Lake, along with the local construction and entertainment industry, it is our goal to see a new state-of–the-art emergency medicine facility funded, built, completed, and serving our community in the very near future," McArdle said.
Among the special guests in attendance at last week's event were actress Kelly Stables Patino and Renée Bianco, who serves as the executive director and vice president of the Providence Saint Joseph Foundation at Providence Health and Services as well as Kelly Linden, who was recently named chief executive of the medical center, and the day's honorary co-chair, 104-year-young guild member, Grace Mylorie Paz.
Other notables included members of the guild's executive board, Patricia Heaton, Patricia Scully, Sharon Reid, Patricia Cimo, Patricia Cassidy, Roberta Kerr, Jackie VanBeveren, Maria Balke, Donna Mahoney and Maureen Walsh.
ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio was master of ceremonies for the event. The highlight of the day was the Lucinda Miedema-directed fashion show that included a catwalk strut by local physicians Raul Mena, Dane Arisde, Daniel Eisenberg, George Orloff, David Sato and Chris Lee, along with the medical center's chief financial officer Glenn Bales.
Others who made the event a success included Marion Enos, Lucy Brown, Teri Lee, Karen Barragan, Ollie Vick, Kristin Reiter, Dee Call, Lori Riela, Patricia O'Donnell, Norma Patino, Jill Allen, Carol Murphy, Sharon Grooms, Jo Massimini and Barbara O'Kane.
To learn more about the emergency and urgent care facilities campaign, the work of the foundation and how you can become involved, donate or take a tour of the current emergency facilities and see what is planned, call (818) 847-4673.
For information about the guild's upcoming events or to inquire about membership, call Patricia Scully at (818) 842-9091.
DAVID LAURELL may be reached by email at dlaurell@aol.com or (818) 563-1007.