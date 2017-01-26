Man claiming to be a pastor arrested after trying to purchase BMW with a fake ID

A Pacoima man claiming to be a pastor was arrested last Friday on suspicion of burglary and identity theft in Burbank, according to police.

Matthew Bradley, 31, was arrested by Burbank police at the CarMax on 1000 S. Flower Street along with a woman — identified as 33-year-old Gabrielle Silva of Pacoima — after the two allegedly tried to purchase a BMW using a fake ID.

Burbank Police Lt. Claudio Losacco said officers found the two in possession of multiple blank checks and several IDs in other people’s names.

Bradley was also in possession of methamphetamine, he said.

Bradley and Silva were booked for commercial burglary and identity theft. Bradley was also arrested on possessing narcotics while Silva was additionally booked for possession of stolen property.

During the booking process Losacco said the 31-year-old listed pastor as his occupation however it’s unknown if he really is one.

Attempts to reach that Bradley were not returned.

