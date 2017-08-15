Regional airports faring well during construction at LAX

When it comes to flying into and out of Southern California, passengers have several options from which to choose. Many opt to travel through the Los Angeles International Airport, but lately regional airfields such as Hollywood Burbank and Long Beach airports have seen a hike in their passenger statistics.

Hollywood Burbank has enjoyed a gradual increase in its passenger numbers since the beginning of the year, reporting 2,217,105 passengers from January to June, which is already about 13% better than it did in 2016, and Long Beach has tallied 1,849,953 passengers, a 47% improvement during that same span of time.

Ontario International Airport has also seen its passenger count improve, reporting 2,181,334 passengers from January to June, which is about a 6.4% rise compared to the same time period last year.

However, John Wayne Airport in Orange County has reported relatively flat numbers, tallying 4,992,938 passengers, a decrease of 2.4% compared to the same time frame in 2016.

Officials with the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, which owns the Hollywood Burbank airfield, have mentioned in past meetings that one of the contributing factors may be due to the long-term modernization project at LAX.

However, Rachael Warecki, a spokeswoman for Hollywood Burbank, said they cannot say, for sure, if the construction in and around the region’s largest airport had anything to do with improving local passenger numbers.

“We have seen increased passenger traffic, but we have no data in regards to LAX’s modernization project,” she said.

LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio concurred with Warecki, stating that there aren’t any numbers that can prove the $14-billion project has anything to do with other local airports thriving.

He added there have already been more than 40 million passengers who have flown into and from LAX from January to June, which is about 5.2% more than the same time period in 2016.

“We really don’t see that there’s necessarily any impact that our construction [is] driving people to other airports,” Pannunzio said.

