Burbank to welcome Glendale artists at Creative Arts Center

Causton-Keene said it has been some time since the Glendale Art Assn. has been invited to stage a gallery at the Burbank center. She explained that when she took over as director of the facility a year ago, she learned that outside art groups can only hold an exhibit there once every three years. So, when the Glendale art group was allowed to return, its members were excited, Causton-Keene said.