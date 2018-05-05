Burbank to welcome Glendale artists at Creative Arts Center

The Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center in Burbank often has opportunities to showcase the work of its members and other artists in the community, but rarely does it get the chance to invite artists from a neighboring city.
That all changes this month as the Glendale Art Assn. has been asked to curate an exhibit showcasing the work of its members.
Through May 24, art enthusiasts can stop by the arts center, located at 1100 W. Clark Ave., to check out 162 pieces created by those in the Glendale group, said Virginia Causton-Keene, the director of the Burbank center.
Most of the artwork on display is some kind of painting or drawing, but Causton-Keene said there is one notable sculpture, created by Stefanie Girard, that is made up of more than 150 blocks, each carrying a different saying, some of them political in nature.
"She's going to move these blocks every day and take a photo of it," Causton-Keene said. "It's all magnetic and it's on a galvanized steel plate that's 9 feet tall and 4 feet wide."
Causton-Keene said it has been some time since the Glendale Art Assn. has been invited to stage a gallery at the Burbank center. She explained that when she took over as director of the facility a year ago, she learned that outside art groups can only hold an exhibit there once every three years. So, when the Glendale art group was allowed to return, its members were excited, Causton-Keene said.
Helena Bowman, the exhibits chair of the Glendale Art Assn. and the treasurer of the Burbank Art Assn., said it benefits artists to have their work showcased in art galleries that are not their own or in their city of residence. She added that it helps build camaraderie between the artists and inspires them to try different techniques or mediums.
"Most painters have a little studio and work by themselves, so it's very important, I think, to go outside to meet other painters and get inspiration and share their experiences with others," Bowman said. "I think it benefits everyone."
FYI: The Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center is located at 1100 W. Clark Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Sunday.
