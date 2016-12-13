Pair suspected of attempted break-in at Burbank apartment

Two men were arrested last Friday after police spotted one of them attempting to break into a Burbank apartment building.

At around 3:20 p.m., police saw a man wearing latex gloves try to open doors at an apartment complex near Glenoaks Boulevard and Verdugo Avenue. The man's partner was reportedly waiting nearby in a car, according to Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Claudio Losacco.

The officers stopped the vehicle and conducted a search, when they found hundreds of dollars in quarters.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Losacco said it is believed the two were breaking into apartment complex laundry rooms to steal quarters from the machines.

Ventura resident Brent Loera, 30, and Estevan Orozco, 29, from Westlake Village, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc