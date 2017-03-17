FBI releases photos of Burbank bank robbery suspect dubbed the ‘Ten Cents Bag Bandit’

A woman allegedly responsible for robbing a Burbank bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon now has a nickname: the ‘Ten Cents Bag Bandit.’

The moniker comes as the FBI released photos on Thursday of the woman robbing the U.S. Bank inside the Pavilions Supermarket at 1110 W. Alameda Ave. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the federal agency chose that name based on the bag the robber used during the robbery..

“She used those shopping bags that you have to pay for in L.A. County,” Eimiller said.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

In the photos, the woman, wearing a black hoodie, can be seen handing a plastic bag to a bank teller. In one of the photos she’s holding what appears to be a handgun.

According to Eimiller, a bank teller told authorities the woman had brandished a gun during the robbery and police “believe that she is armed and dangerous.”

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the woman fled from the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.

It is not known if the woman is connected to any other bank robberies.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3000. Tips can also be sent to the FBI at (310) 477-6565.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc