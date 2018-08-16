Providence St. Joseph, Adventist Health Glendale recognized as top hospitals

Two local hospitals were recently recognized as being among the best hospitals in the state and the Los Angeles region.
U.S. News and World Report Tuesday announced its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll and ranked Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank and Adventist Health Glendale in Glendale to be two of the top 30 hospitals in the state due to their high procedure performance and medical specialties.
Providence St. Joseph, which ranked 16th in Los Angeles and 30th in the state, received high marks for performing well during abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery and heart failure treatment.
Betsy Hart, a registered nurse and the chief nursing officer at St. Joe’s, said the hospital’s success can be attributed to the strong partnership between the medical staff and the clinicians.
“The success comes from a team approach to patient care,” she said. “We have a fantastic group of physicians in many of the areas we were recognized for, but we still need to have a great group of primary care physicians on the case and excellent emergency room physicians who are seeing those patients.”
It does not end there. Hart said Providence St. Joseph has a great nursing staff that cares for the patients during their stay and after they are discharged and back home.
The hospital has also been proactive in preventive healthcare, attending community events and educating the public about a healthier lifestyle, Hart said.
Dr. Sue Melvin, the chief medical officer at St. Joe’s, said though it’s an honor to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the region, what matters most to her and the staff there is the health of their patients and community.
“It’s always wonderful to place high in a ranking, but the reality is that every day we want to take the best possible care of our patients. It’s not for the ranking. It’s because that’s what we want to provide to the community.”
Adventist Health Glendale, which was previously known as Glendale Adventist Medical Center, also did well in the rankings, placing 15th in Los Angeles and 28th in the state.
Alice Issai, the new president at Adventist Glendale, said it was a great accomplishment to see the hospital recognized along with other prestigious healthcare facilities in the region.
Adventist Health Glendale performed well in several areas, including colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment and addressing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It also was recognized for its specialties in geriatrics, neurology and orthopedics.
“The recognition is a result of having a comprehensive program around those specialties,” Issai said. “We have very talented physicians that are taking care of our patients and there’s great collaboration with the physicians and the programs.”
She said her hospital’s program for outpatient care is robust and makes sure each patient is taken well care of from the beginning of their stay to when they’re released.
Having joined Adventist Health Glendale in July, Issai said she is impressed with how the healthcare facility has been managed. She hopes she can continue to guide the hospital toward providing the high level of care it’s known for.
“The challenge is to keep a relentless focus on healthcare and not slow down and say we’re at a good place,” Issai said. “We have to keep up with the work and continue our focus on care.”