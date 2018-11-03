3-unit building to be rehabilitated into low-income housing

The Burbank Housing Corp. will soon offer more affordable housing to residents who are barely getting by.
The Burbank City Council voted 4-0 during a meeting on Tuesday to acquire and rehabilitate a three-unit residential building at 2300 N. Fairview St. to be converted into housing for extremely low- and very low-income families. Councilman Jess Talamantes was absent.
Maribel Leyland, the city’s housing authority manager, said two units will be dedicated for extremely low-income households, where people living in those units can make no more than $22,000 annually per household. The remaining unit will be for very low-income residents, who earn less than $36,000 a year per household.
The total cost to acquire and fix up the units will be just over $1.5 million. Purchasing the property alone will cost a little more than $1 million, and rehabilitation of the units is expected to cost $319,184, Leyland said.
Some of the rehabilitation will include replacing plumbing, electrical and air conditioning systems as well as asbestos and lead-paint abatement, bathroom and kitchen remodeling and new windows and carpet, according to a staff report.
The project is being funded primarily through the Burbank Housing Authority, as well as with federal funds from the Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program. Additionally, the Burbank Housing Corp. is kicking in $17,000 to help pay for construction management.
The agency uses a waiting list to fill vacancies in its 300-plus rental units. Though the Fairview project will offer only three units, Leyland said the property, which will be managed by the Burbank Housing Corp., will help in reaching the city’s goal of increasing local affordable housing.
She added these units will provide a safe, clean and supportive environment for low-income families.