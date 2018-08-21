Walkathon raises funds for students in vocal music program at BHS

More than 100 students raised over $6,000 during a walkathon Saturday sponsored by the Burbank Youth Vocal Arts Foundation and held in the gym at Burbank High School.
The event ran from 9 a.m. to noon and had a bit of a party feel, thanks to DJ Eddie Bowman.
In total, 106 of the 150 students in the vocal program at the school participated, said Penny Zambrano, ticket sales coordinator for the Burbank High program.The group raised about $6,100 with 100% of the proceeds going toward the program’s fundraising goal.
The numbers were down, though, from $18,800 two years ago and $11,900 last year, but Zambrano said the fundraising efforts will continue until Sept. 1.
Jan DeGuzman, a junior in the In Sync Choir, led the way with 150 laps completed.