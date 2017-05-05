Burbank school board member Larry Applebaum bids farewell

During Larry Applebaum’s last meeting as a school board member on Thursday, he recounted the progress Burbank Unified has made during his 12 years of service as newly elected member Steve Frintner took his seat at the dais.

“Without a doubt, there are shoes that just won’t be filled,” Steve Ferguson, the new board president, told Applebaum during an emotional meeting as many tearfully paid tribute to the outgoing board member, who was not reelected last month.

Students who were kindergartners when Applebaum was first elected in 2005 will graduate from high school this month.

Soon after joining the school board, Applebaum spoke about the school district’s need to pass a bond to make long-overdue facility upgrades, which voters supported in 2013 after he convinced fellow board members to back it.

The $110-million Measure S bond is often called “Larry’s Bond.”

Join the conversation on Facebook »

“I know asphalt’s not sexy,” he said. Still, he said he’s proud the money replaced asphalt at schools that had not had new asphalt in years, and replaced fencing that was 60 to 70 years old.

The bond also paid for extensive technology upgrades.

Applebaum’s other legacies, according to his colleagues, teachers and principals, were taking care of school district business while on vacation with his family, reading agenda materials and texting administrators late into the night, never missing a board meeting — and talking extensively about issues.

“There will be much rejoicing in the fact that the board meetings will be about an hour shorter,” said former school board member Dave Kemp, when he addressed the board.

Applebaum was also approachable, said Jennifer Meglemre, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School.

“You’ve listened to us, to parents, to teachers, to students,” she said.

Applebaum recalled how the district persevered over the years as it faced substantial budget challenges, how he’s worked with five different superintendents and how he’s grateful for Supt. Matt Hill’s leadership.

“I’m blessed and pleased, leaving with someone as skilled and honest as Matt Hill,” he said.

Later, Frintner took his seat on the board and was welcomed by Ferguson.

“This year, we’re going to take on conversations that aren’t comfortable,” Ferguson said. “That includes conversions about building and growing and innovating. Things that are so exciting, but that we have no money for.”

A few minutes into his new role, Ferguson suggested forming a committee to look into the feasibility of passing a parcel tax.

“It’s time we start having a conversation about giving our students the very best, more than we can give now, and involving our community like never before in that diaglogue” he said, adding that board meetings will now begin at 7 p.m. every other Thursday instead of 6 p.m.

He said he hopes the new schedule will allow working parents to feed their children before attending board meetings.

“We’re trying to be more available to our public,” he said.

kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan