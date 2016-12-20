Red Cross to host several local blood drives

The American Red Cross will be in various locations in the coming weeks holding blood drives. During the holidays, fewer donations are made, but the need for blood remains, Red Cross officials said.

Burbank

Marriott Hotel, 2500 N. Hollywood Way — from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday





Burbank Elk's Lodge #1497, 2232 N. Hollywood Way — from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday; from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; from 1 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 29; from 1 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 10





Granite Prop, 2600 W. Olive Ave, Suite 930, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Glendale

Glendale Adventist Medical Center, 1509 Wilson Terrace — from 7:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday





Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, 1420 S. Central Ave. — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. next Wednesday





USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd. — 7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 29





American Red Cross Glendale, 1501 S. Brand Blvd. — from 1 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 3; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 7





Whole Foods Market, 331 N. Glendale Ave. — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 6





Central Avenue Church, 725 N. Central Ave. — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 8





Granite, 550 N. Brand Blvd., — from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Jan. 9





Holy Family Catholic Church, 400 S. Louise St. — from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15.

La Crescenta

Dunsmore Park, 4700 Dunsmore Ave. — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Wednesday.

