Brush fire breaks out near DeBell Golf Course

Burbank and Los Angeles County firefighters rushed to the Verdugo Mountains hillside Friday afternoon and battled a brush fire adjacent to the DeBell Golf Course.
The fire was reported at around 1:25 p.m. near Harvard Road and Sunset Canyon Drive and was estimated to involve about 1 acre, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.
However, as of Friday afternoon, the fire had grown and was moving east up the hillside along Harvard toward Wildwood Canyon.
There have been no evacuation notices issued to nearby residents, and officials have currently closed Sunset Canyon and Bel Aire Drive from Cypress and Walnut avenues, Green said.
This past summer, the Verdugo hillside was scorched by two brush fires — a 10-acre fire near Hamline Place in late June and an 18-acre fire near Wildwood Canyon in late July. In September, the La Tuna fire consumed thousands of acres in Glendale and Burbank, destroying structures and prompting hundreds of evacuations.
