Man found with cart of alcohol after nearby restaurant was burglarized, Burbank police say

Police stopped a 31-year-old man pushing a shopping cart in Burbank early Thursday morning after officers noticed the cart was filled with unopened bottles of beer and wine.
The man was pushing the cart near Ontario Street and Pacific Avenue around 4 a.m. when he encountered the officers, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.
Green said the man also had several receipts on him from a nearby restaurant.
He said another group of officers went to go check the restaurant listed on the receipt, which was Isabella's Italian Kitchen, and found that it had been broken into with its front door forced open.
"Someone had ransacked a whole fridge full of beer and wine," Green said. "The bottles that were missing appeared to match what was in the shopping cart."
Green said the man allegedly also took several credit cards from the restaurant's lost and found box as well as some loose change from a cash register.
The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was identified as Saul Salazar of Bakersfield.
Salazar is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
