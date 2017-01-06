Burbank High students shine in state's physical fitness test

Burbank High freshmen outperformed their fellow ninth-graders at Burroughs High when state officials tested their abdominal and upper-body strength as well as flexibility last school year.

Success in all portions of the state's physical fitness test meant students were in the "Healthy Fitness Zone," which is described as "a level of fitness that offers protection against the diseases that result from sedentary living."

About 95% of the Burbank High students who were tested met the state's requirement for abdominal strength, according to results released by state officials last month.

For the abdominal portion of the state's physical fitness test, male students were required to do at least 24 curl-ups, while their female counterparts needed to complete at least 18.

In comparison, 75% of Burroughs students met the abdominal-strength requirement.

Burbank High students also proved to be more flexible as about 97% of students met the state's mark compared to the 89% of students at Burroughs.

The greatest difference in scores between the two schools was in the upper-body strength portion of the test, where students needed to do push-ups, modified pull-ups and the flexed-arm hang.

While about 86% of Burbank High students proved to have adequate upper body strength, only 60% of Burroughs students did.

For the upper-body strength part of the test, female freshmen were asked to complete at least seven push-ups and four modified pull-ups. They also needed to hold the flexed-arm hang for at least eight seconds.

Meanwhile, male freshmen needed to complete at least 14 push-ups, do at least nine modified pull-ups and hold the flexed-arm hang for at least 15 seconds.

