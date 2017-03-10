Jury finds Valencia man guilty of attempted manslaughter — not murder — in Burbank stabbing

A 31-year-old Valencia man was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of attacking his ex-girlfriend and stabbing two other people in a Burbank home in 2015.

Cameron Reed Hansen was found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of injuring his girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. Hansen struck his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's mother and her mother's partner on the night of March 3, 2015, according to court testimony.

The trial spanned two weeks and included testimony from neighbors, police officers and the victims. Jury deliberation took three days.

Hansen was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but jurors decided to convict him of attempted manslaughter instead — a lesser charge that doesn't carry a life sentence.

"They made their decision. It's not an unreasonable decision," Deputy District Atty. Carolina Lugo said. "I think he was good for the original counts, and he's looking in the neighborhood of 20 years."

Alex Kessel, Hansen's attorney, said there were mixed feelings toward the jury's verdict. He said Hansen is relieved he's not facing life in prison but that his client doesn't consider himself guilty of any crime.

Hansen was only defending himself from the three women who attacked him and not the other way around, according to Kessel.

However, the judge rejected the self-defense argument.

"Obviously we're pleased that he wasn't convicted of the charge that could have led to a life sentence," Kessel said.

Hansen is scheduled to reappear in court May 11 for sentencing.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc