Burbank Boulevard set to close for several hours this weekend for Quentin Tarantino movie

A half-mile stretch of Burbank Boulevard is scheduled to close for 13 hours on Saturday while a movie is filmed on the major thoroughfare.
The street will be closed from 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. between Reese Place and Buena Vista Street. Side streets north and south of that section of roadway will be closed as well, according to the Burbank Police Department.
Parking restrictions on several of the side streets are set to begin on Friday and last until Sunday.
According to a letter sent to residents and businesses to be impacted by the closure, crews will be filming Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Using the working title “Magnum Opus,” filming will be done primarily in the area around Chili John’s at 2018 W. Burbank Blvd.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for Burbank police, said motorists should use Victory Boulevard as an alternate route.
In addition to the main closure, Green said westbound lanes of Burbank Boulevard will be closed several times throughout the day from “Reese Place east to the intersection with Victory Boulevard.”