Burbank police on the lookout for woman suspected of stealing $24,000 worth of items from a car

Burbank police are seeking a woman who is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary earlier this month.

At around 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, a vehicle was broken into in the 1300 block of Valleyheart Drive, according to Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Claudio Losacco.

He said the woman had allegedly stolen an estimated $24,000 worth of items from the car including a Louis Vuitton purse, wedding ring, wallet, tablet computer and cellphone.

Later that day, a Bloomingdale’s security camera caught footage of a woman reportedly using one of the stolen credit cards to purchase a Burberry handbag at the department store. Losacco said the woman can be seen carrying a Louis Vuitton hand bag similar to the one stolen that morning.

Anyone with information about the woman is encouraged to call Det. Brent Fekety at (818) 238-3279.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc