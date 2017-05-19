BurbankBus fleet updated with new compressed natural gas buses

Burbank has updated its fleet of city buses with new bigger vehicles that run on compressed natural gas.

By the end of this month, residents and users of BurbankBus can expect to see six 35-foot ElDorado National Axess low-floor buses on the four routes throughout the city, according to a statement from the city.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation uses similar buses for its DASH bus service.

Burbank was able to purchase the new vehicles, which cost about $469,000 each, mainly by using a federal grant issued by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“It’s a perfect example of government agencies working together to help pay for things that we can’t otherwise afford,” said city spokesman Jonathan Jones. “City staff worked with Metro to secure a federal grant that covered 75% of the cost of these buses.”

The Axess buses have a mix of stadium-style and perimeter seating and can seat up to 30 people. Each multipassenger vehicle also features two wheelchair tie-down positions and wheelchair ramps at the front and back of the bus.

Jones said the new buses will replace six of BurbankBus’ smaller transit buses, which are 13 years old and also run on compressed natural gas.

“[Compressed-natural-gas] tanks are meant to last about 15 years,” he said. “The new tanks [in the new buses] are going to last for 20 years. So not only are we getting a new bus, but we’re getting a new bus that’s more durable and bigger.”

