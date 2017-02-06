Hilton Garden Inn opens in downtown Burbank

The Hilton Garden Inn Burbank Downtown, a six-story, 209-room hotel, opened recently at 401 S. San Fernando Blvd.

The hotel has 1,108 square feet of flexible meeting space for events. Each guest room is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, Keurig coffee maker and 55-inch television.

The Hilton Garden Inn is owned by OTO Development, which also manages the site.

