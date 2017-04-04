Burbank council candidate Sharon Springer raises more funds than opponents heading into general election

With less than a week before the Burbank general election on Tuesday, candidate Sharon Springer has raised more funds than her opponents in their bids for two seats on the City Council.

During the filing period from Feb. 23 to March 25, Springer received $6,909 in campaign contributions, which included a $100 non-monetary contribution — an email blast from former City Council candidate David Nos, according to campaign disclosures.

Springer, a nonprofit administrator who is running for the second time, has said that there has been ineffective leadership on the City Council and friction between council members, which have prevented work and progress on some city matters.

Incumbent David Gordon, who has been an elected Burbank official the past 11 years, raised less than half of Springer’s total, reporting $3,101 in contributions for the one-month period, none of which were non-monetary contributions or loans to himself.

Gordon, an optometrist, has said he is looking to continue being a representative of Burbank residents and bring workforce development to the city.

Councilman Bob Frutos, the other incumbent in the race, raised a little less than his council colleague, tallying $2,930 in campaign contributions, which included $250 in non-monetary contributions — an email blast from Nos and artwork for a flier from a Burbank resident.

Frutos, a retired Los Angeles police officer, has said he is focusing on trying to get the city’s budget, which is projected to be in the red over the next seven years, back on track.

Third-time candidate Juan Guillen received the fewest donations during the reporting period, with $944 in campaign contributions. He did not receive any non-monetary donations or loans.

Guillen, a small business owner, has said he wants to improve the communication between residents and city officials, and he also wants to put an end to what he sees as irresponsible development.

Though Springer was able to collect more donations during the filing period, Frutos used the $10,312 he had remaining during the last period to spend $7,369 on campaign mailers. He has $5,620 remaining in his war chest.

Springer made a big expenditure push herself and spent $6,884 on lawn signs and campaign mailers. She has $2,141 left in her coffers.

Gordon spent about $4,659 on campaign mailers and literature and ended the filing period with $2,929 in his account.

Guillen nearly emptied out his campaign fund, spending $1,924 on fliers and Facebook advertising. He has $754 left.

