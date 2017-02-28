Talamantes, Frutos projected to keep their seats on Burbank City Council

According to preliminary results on Tuesday night, Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes and Councilman Bob Frutos are projected to keep their seats on the City Council, while an incumbent and a nonprofit administrator may face off in a general election in April.

At around 9:30 p.m., Talamantes, a retired firefighter, led all eight candidates with 4,742 votes, or roughly 51.6%. Frutos, a retired police officer, was just behind his colleague, receiving 4,666 votes, or about 50.8%.

"I will continue to work hard and find solutions to the city's problems," Frutos said on election night.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Frutos has centered his campaign around trying to balance the city budget, which is projected to be in a deficit over the next five years.

Talamantes said he is also focusing on the budget, as well as finding a way to address infrastructure needs and pension costs.

If a candidate receives 50% plus one of the votes, they automatically clinch a seat on the council.

That means current Councilman David Gordon, an optometrist, would defend his seat against two-time candidate Sharon Springer if the candidate order in preliminary results continues into the final tally.

Gordon, who came in third, had 4,134 votes, or roughly 45%. Springer was behind by just a few hundred votes, receiving 3,241 votes, or 35.3%.

"I thank all my supporters and my campaign manager Elaine Panoesa, and I look forward to the general election," Springer said.

Gordon said he has been concerned about unnecessary development and a lack of affordable housing.

Springer, whose main issue is also the budget deficit, said she is looking to find ways to generate more revenue for the city.

Gordon and Talamantes could not be reached for comment.

Third-time candidate Juan Guillen, who made it to the 2015 general election, garnered 570 fewer votes than Springer.

Richard Carr, Gregory Souza and Konstantine Anthony are not projected to have enough votes to advance to the general election.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio