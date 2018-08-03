Los Angeles man convicted of threatening patrons at Burbank restaurant

Diners at the Daily Grill in Burbank had their lunches interrupted late last month after a Los Angeles man threatened to kill people in the restaurant.
Johnathan Akemon, 28, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats after a disturbance was reported from the restaurant at 2500 Hollywood Way. The Burbank Police Department said Akemon was at the restaurant on the afternoon of July 27 when he began to bother patrons.
Sgt. Derek Green, a department spokesman, said a woman at the restaurant soon confronted him.
“When other customers came to help the woman, Akemon began making verbal threats, which included a threat to stab the customers inside the restaurant,” Green said.
Authorities found a pair of scissors, which did not belong to the restaurant, near the area where Akemon was sitting.
He was eventually convicted of making criminal threats and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.