Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after road debris crashes through windshield and strikes her in the head

A Burbank teenager suffered life-threatening injuries recently in Mission Hills after being struck in the head by debris that crashed through her car window.

The 17-year-old girl was driving northbound on the Golden State (5) Freeway near San Fernando Mission Boulevard at around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 9 when her 2008 Honda Accord struck metal debris that was on the road.

Two other Burbank girls, ages 17 and 16, were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officer Josh Greengard with the California Highway Patrol said some of the debris flew through the car’s windshield and struck the driver. As a result, the passenger next to the driver attempted to take control of the car.

The Honda then veered into another lane and sideswiped two vehicles before stopping.

Greengard said the driver was transported to Holy Cross Hospital and remains in critical condition. The two passengers sustained minor injuries, while the drivers of the other vehicles were unharmed.

It’s unknown how the debris got onto the road, and the crash remains under investigation.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc