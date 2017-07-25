Burbank and Glendale fire crews help battle massive Detwiler Fire

Thousands of firefighters from across California, including some from Burbank and Glendale, descended on Mariposa County last week as a massive wildfire burned through the region.

The Detwiler Fire has consumed more than 78,000 acres in an area adjacent to Yosemite National Park. With 65% of the fire contained, Cal Fire said 131 buildings have been destroyed — including 63 homes — and another 1,500 structures are at risk.

When the fire first broke out on July 17, 780 personnel were called in to battle the flames.

One week later, that number ballooned to 4,914, including a team made up of firefighters from the Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena fire departments.

Strike Team 1203A arrived in Mariposa County the day after the fire started and was tasked with structure defense, according to Burbank Fire Battalion Chief Ron Barone.

Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department, said firefighters worked 24-hour shifts as they battled the blaze throughout the week.

The firefighters were expected to be back in Los Angeles County by Tuesday evening, Barone said.

