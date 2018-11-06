FAA to host public workshops regarding proposed departure changes at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Area residents will have two opportunities to tell the Federal Aviation Administration officials their concerns regarding two proposed flight-departure changes at Hollywood Burbank Airport — changes that have raised the ire of some residents and local officials.
Officials from the aviation agency will host public workshops on Wednesday and Thursday at Pickwick Gardens in Burbank, 1001 Riverside Drive. Both meetings will begin at 5 p.m. and are slated to end around 8 p.m.
In late August, the FAA issued a statement proposing changes regarding departing flight procedures from Hollywood Burbank as a way to better manage flights in the region.
These adjustments are the first of their kind since the implementation of the Next Generation Air Transportation System, known as NextGen.
However, residents from Studio City, Sherman Oaks and local officials have voiced concerns about the proposed changes, saying they would increase noise over the two San Fernando Valley communities.
On Oct. 18, the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority held a special meeting, during which a consultant confirmed that departing flights from Hollywood Burbank have more frequently been making their turns north over Studio City and Sherman Oaks.
At that meeting, dozens of residents told airport officials that overhead aircraft noise would become permanent if the FAA moves forward with the departure changes.