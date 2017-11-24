One dead after multi-vehicle pileup in Burbank

A woman is dead as a result of a collision in Burbank involving multiple vehicles Friday evening.

The pileup occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Magnolia Boulevard east of First Street and involved at least three vehicles.

According to the Burbank Police Department, a woman at the scene was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other significant injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Burbank police said the cause of the collision has not been determined and the woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her family.

As of 10:46 p.m., Magnolia was closed off in both directions surrounding the scene as officers investigated the incident.

