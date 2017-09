Movie actors and producers congregated at the AMC 16 Theatres in Burbank on Wednesday for the opening night of the Burbank International Film Festival.

The five-day film event, which is in its ninth year, kicked off with the world premiere of the independent movie “The List,” which stars Patrick Fugit, Jennifer Morrison, Karen Gillan and Aaron Staton.

To see the festival’s schedule, visit burbankfilmfest.org.

