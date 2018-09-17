Burbank and Glendale firefighters to be memorialized near California Capitol

A pair of Burbank and Glendale firefighters will be honored this month when their names will be added to the California Firefighters Memorial in Sacramento.
The memorial, located a short walk from the state Capitol building, is inscribed with the names of more than 1,300 firefighters who have died in the line of duty or from job-related illnesses. The names of the fallen firefighters will be added during a ceremony on Sept. 29.
Ken Anderson, a 23-year veteran of the Burbank Fire Department, was only 49 when he died of a stroke in March 2017. Nicknamed the “Gentle Giant” by his fellow firefighters because of his tall stature and demeanor, Anderson’s death came as a shock to the department.
He was still actively serving with the department at the time of his death.
George Gemind had served with the Glendale Fire Department for almost 30 years before retiring in 2013. He moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, with his wife, Cathy, and worked as a general contractor when he began to experience persistent pain on the side of his body late last year and a cough that wouldn’t go away.
A trip to a doctor revealed that he had Stage 4 lung cancer and it had metastasized, going from his lungs to his ribs.
He was undeterred by his illness and worked at finding treatment for his condition. A crowdfunding campaign raised several thousand dollars and he received an outpouring of support from friends, family and members of the Glendale Fire Department.
He succumbed to the cancer on Feb. 18, 2018 at the age of 57.
Before his death, Gemind said in an interview with the Glendale News-Press that he was fortunate to have been a fireman in Glendale and was blessed to have had the love and support of his fellow firefighters.