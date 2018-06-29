‘It was just completely savage’: Good Samaritan recounts stopping knife attack at Burbank restaurant

The 53-year-old Glendale resident works as a counselor at BCR “a place to grow,” a nonprofit that helps children and adults with special needs, and was at a nearby laundromat with three of the organization’s clients on the morning of June 19. Bogan said he usually gets ice cream for the group on Wednesdays, but, while waiting for their laundry to dry, they decided to head to the Burger King at 545 N. Victory Blvd.