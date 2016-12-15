Council to consider zoning changes, new guidelines aimed to curb so-called 'McMansions'

Proposed changes to Burbank's development rules and guidelines for single-family homes are now just one vote away from possibly being put on the books.

The Burbank Planning Board voted 3-0 to recommend that the City Council approve the proposed amendments to the city's zoning code and to adopt a set of guidelines they believe will help curb the increasing number of so-called "McMansions" around the city during a meeting on Monday.

Board members Apraham Atteukenian and Undine M. Petrulis were absent.

Some of the major changes to the zoning code for single-family homes include establishing a new way of calculating frontyard setbacks, determining when a builder needs to modulate the second story of a house, changing how floor-area ratios are calculated and incentivizing detached garages rather than having them in the front, said Christina Michaelis, an assistant city planner.

Burbank McMansion Raul Roa / Burbank Leader A trio of large homes are seen in Burbank in this file photo taken on Friday, March 6, 2015. The Burbank Planning Board is recommending the City Council approve proposed amendments to the city's zoning code and to adopt guidelines they believe will curb so-called "McMansions." A trio of large homes are seen in Burbank in this file photo taken on Friday, March 6, 2015. The Burbank Planning Board is recommending the City Council approve proposed amendments to the city's zoning code and to adopt guidelines they believe will curb so-called "McMansions." (Raul Roa / Burbank Leader) (Raul Roa / Burbank Leader)

Other code changes include reducing the height for accessory structures, allowing staff to grant a 75-square-foot increase to the floor-area ratio for habitability reasons, allowing the Planning Board to grant a 10% increase in floor-area ratio for smaller lots via a public hearing and requiring that homeowners conform to the building plans they submit to the city.

Though the code changes would restrict homeowners on what they can build, the design guidelines offer some flexibility by suggesting various design elements that would help the homeowner conform to the surrounding neighborhood.

Residents would have to undergo a neighborhood compatibility review if the project on their house pushes the floor-area ratio over 0.35, Michaelis said.

Resident Sue Cleereman, who has been advocating for the changes to the zoning code, said the city should be figuring out how to close the "loopholes" that allow homeowners to build what she and some others believe are houses that do not fit the character of the city.

"Don't let these loopholes creep back in," she said. "If it's under the roof, count it [toward the floor-area ratio]. If it's open, vaulted space, it should be counted."

With the Planning Board giving the green light to the zoning code changes and guidelines, it is now up to the City Council to consider the recommendations. The City Council is expected to review the changes during two public hearings in January.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio

