Firefighter killed in Thomas fire honored by Burbank and Glendale fire departments

Firefighting agencies from across Southern California came out in force Sunday to honor fallen Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson, who died Thursday while fighting the Thomas Fire.

Firefighters and police officers from multiple agencies — including Burbank, Glendale and the city of Los Angeles — were joined by civilians as they stood on freeway overpasses to honor Iverson and salute his funeral procession as it made its way from Ventura to San Diego.

The 32-year-old San Diego resident had been fighting the blaze, which has burned more than 270,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, since the beginning of the month as part of a Cal Fire strike team.

He was fatally injured just outside of Fillmore in Ventura County combating the blaze. According to the Ventura County medical examiner's office, Iverson died of burns and smoke inhalation.

Courtesy of the Glendale Fire Department Glendale firefighters were posted at several overpasses over the Ventura (134) Freeway to honor fallen Cal Fire Engineer Cory Iverson.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley, and a 2-year-old daughter. Also, his wife is expecting their second daughter, due in the springtime.

A GoFundMe campaign to help support Iverson's family has raised over $400,000 within four days. The Benevolent Fund is also accepting donations on behalf of his family, according to Cal Fire.

