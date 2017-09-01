Brush fire breaks out in La Tuna Canyon amid triple-digit heat

A growing brush fire in La Tuna Canyon has led to the closure of the Foothill (210) Freeway as authorities worry about its spread.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley. With rising temperatures and windy conditions, authorities said the fire could potentially grow to 300 acres or possibly 2,000 if it moves across the 210 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, high winds carried embers across the freeway and led to a spot fire breaking out.

An unknown number of homes are at risk.

Fire crews from Glendale, Burbank, Los Angeles County and the Angeles National Forest were called in to assist with firefighting efforts.

Because of the fire’s growing threat to the area, traffic on both sides of the 210 was closed at La Tuna Canyon Road.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

