‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to open at Burbank High

After more than a decade of not producing a musical, Burbank High School is presenting "Little Shop of Horrors" this weekend with a double cast.
Parker Swierczynski and Jake Noren will play the lead male role of Seymour, and the female lead role of Audrey will be played by Phoebe Kellogg and Brie Carns.
Burbank High band students, led by band director Justin Klotzle, will play the music in the show. Dance teachers Amanda Sandifer and Maggie Ochoa have choreographed many of the numbers.
Culinary arts department students, under the guidance of teacher Judy Shalhoub, will provide baked concessions during intermission.
The show, about a human-eating plant and a romantic relationship between two unlikely lovers in an impoverished neighborhood, features songs by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman such as "Skid Row," "Suddenly, Seymour" and "Somewhere That's Green."
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The show will be presented in the Wolfson Auditorium at Burbank High School, 902 N. Third St., Burbank.
Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com for $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door.
