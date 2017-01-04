These are the developing stories from 2016 we'll continue to follow this year

From more planning toward a new terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport to changes in the local retail scene, here are the stories we're keeping an eye on in 2017.

District to expand mental health commitment

A new wellness center will open at John Burroughs High School early this year as part of Burbank Unified's growing commitment to meeting students' mental-health needs, following the school board's adoption of a mental health and wellness master plan last April.

Burbank school officials created the plan because of increased reports of student anxiety and depression.

The three-year plan outlines five goals: reduced barriers for students to receive mental-health services, a district wellness center to streamline student referrals, a social/emotional curriculum to promote mental health and wellness, a districtwide culture based on positive social interactions and ongoing education for staff and families about student wellness.

"[I've] never been more proud to be part of a district and a team that has taken a policy and a vision and worked so openly together," said Burbank Supt. Matt Hill during the school board meeting when the plan was approved. "That is not an easy process to do, especially for a topic that we don't talk about that often in our society and especially in school districts. But Burbank is leading the way on having a thoughtful plan. This is one of the best plans I've ever seen."

New terminal to move forward

Following approval by Burbank voters in November, the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is moving forward to build a new 355,000-square-foot, 14-gate terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

It will still be a few years until airport officials can break ground on the B-6 parcel, a piece of land on the northeast quadrant of the airfield. Before they can do that, several environmental tests need to be conducted on the site to see if the ground is safe to build on.

Officials said that soil testing could take between three to five months.

The airport used to be owned by Lockheed Corp., which built aircraft there during and after World War II.

When the airport authority's plans move further along, airport officials will host a series of community workshops seeking input from residents about the design of the new terminal.

FPPC complaint against Visit Burbank

Though the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is going ahead with its plans to construct a replacement terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport, several residents are still concerned about the authority's plans and are alleging that some inappropriate financial activity occurred to sway voters toward supporting the project.

Measure B, which was on the Nov. 8 election ballot, asked Burbank residents if they would allow the airport authority to build the new 355,000-square-foot terminal at the airport.

Many airport officials said they were surprised that 69.7% of the voters supported the new terminal. However, those who were skeptical about the project began to do some digging.

In December, Burbank resident David Spell filed a complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission alleging that the Burbank Hospitality Assn., also known as Visit Burbank, used public funds to pay for campaign mailers for the Committee for Yes on Measure B.

According to a city memo dated Sept. 20, former state Assembly candidate Sunder Ramani, a member of the Committee of Yes on Measure B, asked the Burbank Hospitality Assn. to donate $50,000 to his organization "to educate Burbank residents on the importance of voting yes on Measure B."

According to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, it is illegal to use public funds on campaign material.

The state agency has opened an investigation into the matter and should have a response later this month.

The future of Pickwick Gardens

In October, the owners of Pickwick Gardens announced they are looking to make major changes to the roughly 9-acre site on Riverside Drive.

Rob Stavert Roger Wilson / Burbank Leader Rob Stavert, president and CEO of Pickwick Gardens, talks about updating the facility and the involving the community in the process. Rob Stavert, president and CEO of Pickwick Gardens, talks about updating the facility and the involving the community in the process. (Roger Wilson / Burbank Leader) (Roger Wilson / Burbank Leader)

Members of the Stavert family, who have owned the property since 1955, are turning to residents living in the Rancho district, where Pickwick is located, and the surrounding community to seek input about what they would like to see done with the site.

The Staverts are partnering with land developer Shea Properties to engage in several community meetings with residents to determine the best use for the site, which currently houses banquet halls, conference rooms, a bowling alley and an ice rink.

Unlike most development projects, where officials bring forward a project to the community and adjust their plans accordingly, the Staverts said they have no predetermined plan for the property.

Ron Stavert, president and chief executive of Pickwick Gardens, said the business has not been able to recover from the economic downturn in 2008. Attendance in the banquet halls and bowling alley has not been the same since then.

Additionally, the ice rink is in dire need of repairs, but they would cost somewhere in the seven-figure range.

IKEA to open in spring 2017

Burbank IKEA Raul Roa / Burbank Leader The current Burbank IKEA will close, but a new location is nearing completion across San Fernando Blvd. When it opens, it will be the largest IKEA in North America. The current Burbank IKEA will close, but a new location is nearing completion across San Fernando Blvd. When it opens, it will be the largest IKEA in North America. (Raul Roa / Burbank Leader) (Raul Roa / Burbank Leader)

After about a little more than a year of construction, the new IKEA store at 805 S. San Fernando Blvd. in Burbank is set to open sometime in the first quarter of this year.

The 456,000-square-foot facility, which will be the Swedish retailer's largest store in the United States, will replace the current 242,000-square-foot store a few blocks away in the Burbank Town Center.

As of last month, construction crews were wiring all of the electrical components inside the building, and employees from the current store were setting up display areas.