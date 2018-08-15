Mamava opens its 500th lactation station, this time at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Nursing mothers who travel through Hollywood Burbank Airport now have a more sanitary and private location to breastfeed their child or pump milk.
As of Thursday, the airport became home to the 500th lactation suite created by Mamava, a Burlington, Vt.-based company that specializes in private pods where mothers can lactate in private.
The station measures about 7 feet tall, 9 feet wide and 5 feet deep. It has two benches, a side table and two electrical outlets where a breast pump can be plugged in.
The pod also features grab handles, motion-activated lights, ceiling vents and a smart lock that can be unlocked using the company’s smartphone app.
However, the suite does not have running water. Those who need to use a sink can do so in the restrooms located just steps away from the pod, said Lucy Burghdorf, spokeswoman for Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Before the pod’s installation, nursing mothers had to use the airport’s restrooms to breastfeed or pump.
“We’ve received comments from passengers asking us why we don’t have a separate lactation room,” Burghdorf said. “The problem is that we can’t build one. We have no room. Even if we could, we don’t have any room. So this was the next best thing.”
Christine Dodson, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mamava, said it has been the company’s mission to provide breastfeeding mothers with choices on where they can pump or breastfeed.
Mamava’s pods can be found throughout the country and have been placed in stadiums and arenas.
A second lactation station is scheduled to be installed in Terminal B sometime in September, Burghdorf said.
Dodson said it is important that there are spaces for mothers to breastfeed or pump, especially sanitary locations.
“That’s why we’re advocates for this,” she said. “Moms travel, so the significance of places like Hollywood Burbank Airport getting these acknowledges that they are doing something for these travelers and that it’s a great amenity.”